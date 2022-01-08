Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen Sells 8,607 Shares of Stock

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $184,706.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.99 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Sculptor Capital Management had a return on equity of 122.79% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $100.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Sculptor Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 26.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 23.52% of the company’s stock.

SCU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

