Scotiabank Upgrades Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) to Sector Outperform

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) was upgraded by research analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

BEP has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Raymond James set a $44.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.42.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Shares of BEP stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $49.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.65 and a beta of 0.63.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $966.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.78 million. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BEP. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 99.4% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 139,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 69,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.79% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric, Wind, Solar, Energy Transition, and Corporate. The Energy Transition segment distributes generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.