Scotiabank Raises GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target to C$60.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GDIFF. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS GDIFF opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.05. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of $33.86 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

