Scotgold Resources (LON:SGZ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.72

Scotgold Resources Limited (LON:SGZ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.72 ($0.90) and traded as high as GBX 74 ($1.00). Scotgold Resources shares last traded at GBX 70.50 ($0.95), with a volume of 42,808 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.72. The stock has a market cap of £41.96 million and a PE ratio of -14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.79, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Scotgold Resources Company Profile (LON:SGZ)

Scotgold Resources Limited engages in the mine development and mineral exploration businesses in Australia, Scotland, France, and Portugal. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It focuses on the development of Cononish project located in the Grampian Highlands of Scotland. The company also holds interest in the Grampian project comprising 13 option agreements covering an area of approximately 3000 square kilometers located in Scotland.

