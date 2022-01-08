S&CO Inc. Increases Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,628 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.05% of Sumo Logic worth $898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Sumo Logic by 437.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sumo Logic by 9.9% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Katherine Haar sold 2,422 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $34,150.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

SUMO stock opened at $12.14 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200 day moving average of $17.69.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $62.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

