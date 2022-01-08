S&CO Inc. Has $58.53 Million Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

S&CO Inc. decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 708,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Church & Dwight comprises about 4.6% of S&CO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. S&CO Inc. owned about 0.29% of Church & Dwight worth $58,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at $50,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.90.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $103.60 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.62 and a 1-year high of $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 293,151 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $28,019,372.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

