S&CO Inc. Has $12.79 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

S&CO Inc. decreased its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $12,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,760,686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,874,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,479,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $969,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,139,065 shares during the last quarter. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.94.

NYSE XOM opened at $68.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $291.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.55, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $44.29 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -253.24%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and have sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

