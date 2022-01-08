Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 779,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.1 days.
OTCMKTS SNYYF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.
Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile
