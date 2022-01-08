Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNYYF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,100 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the November 30th total of 779,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 267.1 days.

OTCMKTS SNYYF opened at $1.01 on Friday. Sany Heavy Equipment International has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12.

Sany Heavy Equipment International Company Profile

Sany Heavy Equipment International Holdings Co, Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the manufacturing and sale of mining equipment, logistics equipment, robotic and smart mined products and spare parts, and the provision of related services in Mainland China. It operates through the Mining Equipment and Logistics Equipment segments.

