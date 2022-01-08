Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

NASDAQ:SASR opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.70 and a twelve month high of $51.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.96 and a 200-day moving average of $45.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 24.81%.

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total value of $651,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kenneth C. Cook sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $127,663.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SASR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2,971.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 806,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,938,000 after purchasing an additional 779,915 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 89.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 608,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 286,705 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,801.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 234,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,850,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after purchasing an additional 192,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,321,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,328,000 after acquiring an additional 177,734 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

