Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$9.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSL. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price objective on Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.50 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.64.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

TSE:SSL opened at C$7.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$8.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 9.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$6.86 and a 52-week high of C$11.34.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$34.75 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.2493046 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 328.04%.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total value of C$156,002.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 693,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,408,901.34. Insiders sold a total of 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $332,634 over the last three months.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.