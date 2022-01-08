San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 71,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 5.1% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,960,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,067,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,513,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,877,000 after purchasing an additional 420,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,956,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,501,000 after purchasing an additional 160,086 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,526,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $835,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,457 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,013,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,750,000 after purchasing an additional 155,363 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP stock opened at $126.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.74. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.51 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.