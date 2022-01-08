San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SHOP opened at $1,144.48 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,463.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,472.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).
Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.