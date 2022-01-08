San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 472 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Shopify by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Shopify in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHOP opened at $1,144.48 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,005.14 and a 52-week high of $1,762.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,463.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,472.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 13.97 and a current ratio of 13.97. The company has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 42.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOP shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,643.96.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

