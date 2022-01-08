San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.09 Million Investment in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 18,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 26,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $67.96. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.73%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.57.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 431,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $25,997,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $78,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock valued at $206,422,748. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

