San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 16,018 International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,018 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. International Business Machines comprises about 1.2% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 40,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,085,000. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,573,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBM opened at $134.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.33.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

