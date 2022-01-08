salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE cut its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises about 2.1% of Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its holdings in salesforce.com by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.45, for a total transaction of $534,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock worth $123,269,447. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

