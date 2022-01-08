salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% during the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 56.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.31. The company has a market capitalization of $224.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.21.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.19, for a total transaction of $149,526.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

