salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 210.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 419,455 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,360 shares during the period. salesforce.com accounts for about 3.0% of Ieq Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $113,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRM. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 36.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.0% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter valued at about $292,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 160.3% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 820,000 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $200,203,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.21.

Shares of CRM opened at $229.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.60, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $201.51 and a 52 week high of $311.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.76 and a 200-day moving average of $265.31.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,650 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.49, for a total value of $2,237,548.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

