salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,678 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,855 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 35.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,860 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth approximately $501,000. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 72.5% in the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 3,775 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 16.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.76, for a total transaction of $1,198,668.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 431,759 shares of company stock valued at $123,269,447. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com stock opened at $228.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 126.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $298.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.21.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.