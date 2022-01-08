Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Shares Up 2.4%

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) shares shot up 2.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.38 and last traded at $4.35. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saipem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.56.

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

