SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) PT Lowered to $55.00

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.43% from the stock’s previous close.

SAIL has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.07.

SAIL opened at $44.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.41. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $39.00 and a 1-year high of $64.19. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.05 and a beta of 1.79.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.45 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that SailPoint Technologies will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $91,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $63,450.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,331,262. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 1,099.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 713,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,441,000 after buying an additional 654,090 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 597.4% in the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 684,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,947,000 after purchasing an additional 586,178 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the second quarter worth $19,250,000. RGM Capital LLC increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 23.6% in the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,814,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,650,000 after purchasing an additional 345,956 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 90.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 532,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,201,000 after purchasing an additional 253,008 shares during the period.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

