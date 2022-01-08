Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Short Interest Up 34.2% in December

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the November 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 41,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE SBR traded up $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 201,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.20 million, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.13. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $29.60 and a 12 month high of $48.36.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.49 million during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 745.91% and a net margin of 93.18%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. Sabine Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust by 256.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,990 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabine Royalty Trust

Sabine Royalty Trust is an express trust, which engages in the provision of Sabine Corporation’s royalty and mineral interests. It includes landowner’s royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and any other similar, non-participatory interest, in certain producing, and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties.

