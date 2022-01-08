Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $104.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.15% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company also operates a number of media and entertainment assets that includes the Grand Ole Opry, the Ryman Auditorium and WSM-AM. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RHP. Truist Securities raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

Shares of NYSE RHP opened at $91.91 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.97. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 36.42% and a negative return on equity of 352.82%. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.09) EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 70,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,893,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $227,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

