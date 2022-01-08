Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Posted by on Jan 8th, 2022

Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $319.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.58 million to $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.91. 421,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,729. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

Further Reading: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ryman Hospitality Properties (RHP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.