Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.38 Million

Analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) will report sales of $319.38 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $299.58 million to $336.50 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $126.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 152.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $881.72 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.52 million to $900.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $306.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 352.82% and a negative net margin of 36.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.09) EPS.

RHP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,066,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHP traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.91. 421,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,729. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.87 and its 200-day moving average is $82.97. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $96.69.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

