Ryan Paul Hymel Sells 14,536 Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 14,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $118,177.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ryan Paul Hymel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 6th, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 17,444 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $136,412.08.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,838 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.91, for a total value of $69,836.58.

PLYA stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.07.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $151.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PLYA. Citigroup upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.96.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 245,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 123,300 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 534,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

