RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RXST opened at $8.97 on Thursday. RxSight has a 12 month low of $8.80 and a 12 month high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.53.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RxSight will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RxSight news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 8,150 shares of RxSight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $101,712.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of RxSight during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RxSight Company Profile

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

