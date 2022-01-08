RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.20.

RXST has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of RxSight in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:RXST opened at $8.97 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53. RxSight has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 20.31 and a quick ratio of 19.28.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that RxSight will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jesse Anderson Corley acquired 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,712.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in RxSight during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

About RxSight

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

