RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 750.20 ($10.11).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RWS. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.11) to GBX 745 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. dropped their price objective on shares of RWS from GBX 750 ($10.11) to GBX 745 ($10.04) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 810 ($10.91) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.30) target price on shares of RWS in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of RWS traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 592 ($7.98). The stock had a trading volume of 257,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. RWS has a 52-week low of GBX 513 ($6.91) and a 52-week high of GBX 838 ($11.29). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 622.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 611.03. The firm has a market cap of £2.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th will be issued a GBX 8.50 ($0.11) dividend. This is a boost from RWS’s previous dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. RWS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.85%.

In other news, insider Ian El Mokadem bought 5,000 shares of RWS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 599 ($8.07) per share, with a total value of £29,950 ($40,358.44).

RWS Company Profile

RWS Holdings plc engages in the translation, intellectual property (IP) support, life sciences language, and localization businesses. It operates through IP Services, Life Sciences, and Moravia segments. The IP Services segment provides patent translation and filing solutions, as well as IP search services.

