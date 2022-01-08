Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 650,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237,034 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.32% of Heidrick & Struggles International worth $29,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the second quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth $128,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the third quarter worth $155,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Truist upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Heidrick & Struggles International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.75.

Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $45.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.44 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $882.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.80.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Heidrick & Struggles International had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $263.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.40%.

In other news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 5,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $244,072.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

