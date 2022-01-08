Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 63,202 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 792,860 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 63,202 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in KBR were worth $31,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in KBR by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in KBR by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,702 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in KBR in the 2nd quarter worth about $496,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KBR by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 188,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 4,745.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $46.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.53 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.43 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.49 and its 200 day moving average is $41.54.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. KBR had a positive return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. KBR’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is -183.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KBR. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 2,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.95 per share, with a total value of $100,288.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

See Also: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.