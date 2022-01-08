Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 11,996 Shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,272,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $27,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $15.86 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.63.

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

