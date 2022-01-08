Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 29,703 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,319 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,703 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Spotify Technology worth $31,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,333,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,032,640,000 after buying an additional 1,641,852 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,265,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,432,000 after purchasing an additional 589,486 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,677,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,552,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 481,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,772,000 after purchasing an additional 175,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,332,000 after purchasing an additional 150,386 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SPOT. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $305.38.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $223.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a PE ratio of -124.97 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $201.68 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.39 and its 200-day moving average is $244.08.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 4.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

