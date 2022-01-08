Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $35.75 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,991 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $35,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,685,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 894 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Dynamics stock opened at $211.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.73 and a 200-day moving average of $198.59.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.50.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

