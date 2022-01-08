Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $27.29 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 193,581 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.38% of Workiva worth $27,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WK. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workiva in the first quarter valued at about $2,535,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 18.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Workiva by 18.1% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,582 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Workiva by 0.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,198,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Workiva by 2.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $114.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -181.97 and a beta of 1.41. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $173.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $112.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.52 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a negative return on equity of 31.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total transaction of $2,491,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 330,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $49,830,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 998,500 shares of company stock valued at $150,840,225. 12.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Workiva from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.17.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

