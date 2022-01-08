Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 792,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 3.81% of HomeStreet worth $32,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 111,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after buying an additional 29,205 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HomeStreet by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HMST. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ HMST opened at $56.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.75 and a 52-week high of $56.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.91.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $81.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.98 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST).

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.