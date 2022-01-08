Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.28% of Omnicom Group worth $43,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 5,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.17.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:OMC opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $61.46 and a one year high of $86.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

