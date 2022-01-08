Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 49,346 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 268,078 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,346 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $30,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

CHKP opened at $119.50 on Friday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.85 and a 52-week high of $137.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.61.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. The company had revenue of $534.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CHKP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

