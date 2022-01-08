Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 366,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 130,474 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $29,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EOG. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% during the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 66.1% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.08 and a 1 year high of $98.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.94.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 31.91%.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to buy up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.43.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

