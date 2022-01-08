Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 30,213 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 26.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,213 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $28,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Argent Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 6,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 16,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 456.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 115,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 94,812 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $166.00 to $164.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.05.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total value of $1,028,205.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $224.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $121.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.62 and a 200 day moving average of $205.87. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.34 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 47.49%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

