Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 833.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,929 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 2.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

RUSHA opened at $58.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.29. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.21 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.42.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RUSHA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 2,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total transaction of $107,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,001 shares of company stock worth $2,466,952 over the last ninety days. 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

