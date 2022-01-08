RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

RTL Group S.A. (EBR:RTL) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €54.04 ($61.41).

RTL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($46.59) price target on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) target price on shares of RTL Group in a research report on Friday. Barclays set a €54.00 ($61.36) price target on shares of RTL Group in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €58.00 ($65.91) price objective on shares of RTL Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get RTL Group alerts:

RTL Group has a 12 month low of €59.84 ($68.00) and a 12 month high of €76.02 ($86.39).

RTL Group SA operates television (TV) channels and radio stations worldwide. It operates in six segments: Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6, Fremantle, RTL Nederland, RTL Belgium, and Others. The company's TV channels include RTL Television in Germany, M6 in France, RTL 4 in the Netherlands, and RTL-TVI in Belgium.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for RTL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.