RSM US Wealth Management LLC Purchases 641 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 21,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 21,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 54,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $70.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.02. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $42.06 and a 52-week high of $70.38.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

