RSM US Wealth Management LLC Invests $229,000 in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

GIS stock opened at $68.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.54. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $69.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.44.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

In other news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,200 shares of company stock worth $3,713,095. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.80.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

