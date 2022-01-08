RSM US Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 7,300 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $451,213.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider James M. Spellings, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $782,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock worth $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares worth $1,771,158. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of XOM opened at $68.32 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. The company has a market cap of $289.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.15, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -253.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $59.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

