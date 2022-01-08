RSM US Wealth Management LLC Has $307,000 Stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

RSM US Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 3rd quarter worth $313,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 3.4% during the third quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 743,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,468,000 after purchasing an additional 32,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $119.16 on Friday. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $136.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.25. The company has a market capitalization of $81.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.35.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $38,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,649,349 shares of company stock valued at $461,447,973 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.33.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Read More: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.