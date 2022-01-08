Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

NASDAQ RPRX traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.26. 2,599,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 10.88 and a quick ratio of 10.88. Royalty Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $53.23.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.52). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 34.25%. The firm had revenue of $587.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 165,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total transaction of $7,030,466.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 109,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $4,400,904.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,865 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,226. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Royalty Pharma stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,794,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675,799 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 8.37% of Royalty Pharma worth $2,082,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

