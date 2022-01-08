Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) Short Interest Update

Royal Mail plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,100 shares, a drop of 41.7% from the November 30th total of 176,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,031.0 days.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Royal Mail in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of ROYMF stock remained flat at $$7.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.83. Royal Mail has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.91.

Royal Mail Plc engages in the provision of postal and delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Royal Mail and General Logistics Systems (GLS). The Royal Mail segment collects, sorts and delivers letters and parcels across the UK. The GLS segment operates in continental Europe and the Republic of Ireland and has a ground-based deferred parcel delivery network in Europe.

