Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) Receives GBX 2,216.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Royal Dutch Shell plc (LON:RDSB) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,297 ($30.95).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RDSB shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.69) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,300 ($30.99) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) target price on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Royal Dutch Shell from GBX 2,150 ($28.97) to GBX 2,100 ($28.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,600 ($35.04) target price on Royal Dutch Shell in a report on Friday.

Shares of LON:RDSB traded up GBX 18 ($0.24) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,739 ($23.43). 8,240,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,476,646. The stock has a market cap of £133.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,227 ($16.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,813.40 ($24.44). The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,648.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,552.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 11th. Royal Dutch Shell’s payout ratio is currently 1.69%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

