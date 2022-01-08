Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS-A) Trading Up 0%

Royal Dutch Shell plc (NYSE:RDS-A)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $46.95 and last traded at $45.99. Approximately 5,352,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RDS-A shares. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Royal Dutch Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 18.82 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. TD Securities initiated coverage on Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank raised Royal Dutch Shell from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on Royal Dutch Shell to $51.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.10.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.75.

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Oil Products, Chemicals segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

