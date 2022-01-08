Royal Bank of Canada Trims Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Target Price to $62.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $104.00 to $62.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LSPD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $137.00 to $123.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$140.00 to C$110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.80.

Shares of LSPD opened at $36.44 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a twelve month low of $35.15 and a twelve month high of $130.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.52 and a current ratio of 8.54.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 317,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,573,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 456,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,150,000 after acquiring an additional 45,966 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 737.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 180,145 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 660.0% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after purchasing an additional 76,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.25% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

