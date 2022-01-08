Royal Bank of Canada Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) to Underperform

Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $166.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their previous price target of $199.00.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Langenberg & Company raised 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $191.77.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $179.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. 3M has a 1 year low of $163.38 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.32.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 58.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in 3M by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in 3M by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 99,681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its stake in 3M by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in 3M by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,225,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,894,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

